“The Great Escape: The Story” Confirmed To Return With Season 2

TVING’s original series “The Great Escape: The Story” will be returning with a new season!

On February 26, OSEN reported that the variety show “The Great Escape: The Story” will officially begin production and filming for Season 2 this year, marking the franchise’s sixth season overall.

In response to the report, a TVING representative stated, “Production for a new season of ‘The Great Escape: The Story’ has been confirmed. The cast lineup and filming schedule are still undecided at this time.”

“The Great Escape: The Story” is an adventure variety show in which the cast collaborates to solve elaborate, large-scale escape room missions. Season 1 starred Kang Ho Dong, Kim Dong Hyun, Yoo Byung Jae, Go Kyung Pyo, Baekhyun, and Yeo Jin Goo.

Yeo Jin Goo, who enlisted last year, will naturally step down from the program, and discussions are reportedly ongoing regarding the participation of the remaining cast members.

