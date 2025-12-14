Yeo Jin Goo Shares New Military Buzz Cut Ahead Of Enlistment

Yeo Jin Goo is gearing up to enlist in the military!

Ahead of his military enlistment on December 14, Yeo Jin Goo took to Instagram to share a photo of his new military buzz cut. On the floor with his cut hair, he spells out “Yeo Jin Goo” and gives a salute, celebrating the moment with a cake.

After personally revealing his upcoming enlistment, Yeo Jin Goo announced in November that he had been selected to serve in Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) and that he will be enlisting on December 15.

Born in 1997, Yeo Jin Goo debuted in 2005 through “Sad Movie” and went on to star in numerous hit projects including “Tree With Deep Roots,” “The Moon Embracing the Sun,” “The Crowned Clown,” “Absolute Boyfriend,” “Beyond Evil,” and more.

Wishing Yeo Jin Goo a safe and healthy service!

