Lee Sung Kyung Opens Up To Chae Jong Hyeop On 'In Your Radiant Season'

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared a new glimpse of its next episode!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “In Your Radiant Season,” the surprising twist that Sunwoo Chan had been exchanging messages with Song Ha Ran on behalf of a different “Chan”—her boyfriend Kang Hyuk Chan—and not himself was revealed.

Seeing Ha Ran struggling to overcome her grief after the loss of her boyfriend, Chan made up his mind to help her find happiness again and offered her a “three-month neighborhood friend trial” before his return to the United States.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Ha Ran and Chan embark on a danchung (traditional Korean decorative painting) tour as part of their ongoing animation collaboration. In one photo, Ha Ran is taken aback by Chan’s choice of outfit, but his traditional garb and signature infectious energy quickly make him popular at the palace.

At one point during their tour, while Chan briefly steps away for a moment, Ha Ran is strolling alone through the palace when she suddenly freezes in her tracks. As she stares at something in the distance, her eyes begin to redden with tears, as if she’s just witnessed something she hadn’t expected.

Later, as Chan gazes at her with eyes full of concern, Ha Ran finally opens up about the long-hidden feelings she’s been suppressing up until now. In turn, Chan shares his own story of having once been caught in the harshest of emotional winters, resulting in both of them learning about one another’s wounds and pain.

Will Ha Ran continue to push Chan away after their emotional conversation, or will she undergo a change of heart? To find out, catch the third episode of “In Your Radiant Season” on February 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)