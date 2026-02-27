Byun Yo Han And Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young Legally Register Marriage

Actor Byun Yo Han and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young have officially become husband and wife!

On February 27, Byun Yo Han’s agency TEAMHOPE released an official statement announcing, “Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han completed their marriage registration today, based on deep trust in and love for one another.”

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is TEAMHOPE.

Actors Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han completed their marriage registration today, based on deep trust in and love for one another.

We also feel cautious and concerned that the continuing news might cause some fatigue. However, the two actors told us they wanted to share the news first with their fans, who have always watched over them with great love, and we are informing you of this out of respect for their wishes.

They are cautiously considering holding a simple wedding in the form of a worship service where they would gather their families and share their gratitude, but no details such as a specific date, time, or location have been finalized at this time.

As they begin this new chapter of their lives, the two of them wish to remember all the support and love fans have shown them and to repay it by showing fans more mature sides of themselves.

We express sincere gratitude for your interest, and we ask that you continue to watch over them warmly so that they can walk forward steadfastly in love.

Thank you.