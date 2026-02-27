Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong Exchange Nervous Glances After His Confession In “Recipe For Love”

“Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Spoilers

Previously, Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) revealed his long-hidden feelings after hearing about Gong Joo Ah’s (Jin Se Yeon) blind date, boldly confessing his true emotions. However, before the aftermath of his confession could settle, the two unexpectedly witnessed the affair between Lee Hee Kyung (Kim Bo Jung) and Min Yong Gil (Kwon Hae Sung).

The newly released stills capture Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin meeting again at work following his confession opposing her blind date. Gong Joo Ah’s shy smile contrasts with Yang Hyun Bin’s nervous gaze, creating a subtle tension between them. What choice will Gong Joo Ah make as she stands at a crossroads after Hyun Bin’s straightforward confession?

Meanwhile, Gong Dae Han (Choi Dae Chul) and Yang Dong Sook (Jo Mi Ryung), who are facing the same crisis, come face to face. Though they share the pain of being betrayed by their spouses, neither realizes the cruel truth—that their respective partners are having an affair with each other. As the two confront one another with conflicted, lonely expressions amid the chaos, viewers are left wondering what new turmoil awaits them.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on February 28 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)