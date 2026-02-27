Watch: IVE Takes 2nd Win For 'BANG BANG' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, NCT JNJM, And More

IVE has won their second music show trophy for “BANG BANG”!

On the February 27 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “Adrenaline” and IVE’s “BANG BANG.” IVE ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,695 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included IVE, NCT JNJM (Jeno and Jaemin), Hearts2Hearts, ChoCo1 X ChoCo2, ONE PACT, MADEIN, DAILY:DIRECTION, GRANADA, LAVIN, ASC2NT, X:IN, CHASER, and Park Ji Hyeon.

IVE – “BLACKHOLE”

NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

ChoCo1 X ChoCo2 – “GIMME”

ONE PACT– “SANE”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”

GRANADA – “Rise of the Phoenix”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”

CHASER – “INVINCIBLE”

Park Ji Hyeon – “Mu”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

