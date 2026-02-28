BLACKPINK Breaks Record For Highest 1st-Day Sales Of Any Girl Group In Hanteo History

BLACKPINK is already making K-pop history with “DEADLINE”!

On February 27 at 2 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK made their long-awaited comeback with their new mini album “DEADLINE” and its title track “GO.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “DEADLINE” sold an impressive total of 1,461,785 copies on its first day of sales alone—setting a new record for the highest first-day sales of any girl group album in Hanteo history.

The previous girl group record for highest first-day sales belonged to aespa’s “MY WORLD,” which sold 1,372,929 million copies on the first day of its release back in 2023.

Not only has BLACKPINK achieved the highest first-day sales of any girl group to date, but they have also become the first girl group in Hanteo history to have two different albums surpass 1 million first-day sales.

Additionally, by the morning of February 28 KST, “DEADLINE” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in at least 32 different regions around the world, while BLACKPINK’s music video for “GO” quickly soared to No. 1 on YouTube’s worldwide list of Top Trending Videos.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their record-breaking comeback!

