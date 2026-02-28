Chae Jong Hyeop's Trauma Nearly Leads To A Car Crash On 'In Your Radiant Season'

Chae Jong Hyeop and Lee Sung Kyung wind up in a dangerous situation on the next episode of MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “In Your Radiant Season,” Song Ha Ran gradually began to open her heart to Sunwoo Chan amidst his sincere comfort and empathy. She ultimately wound up accepting his offer of a “three-month neighborhood friend trial,” and as they spent more time together, their relationship began to evolve.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, Song Ha Ran unexpectedly winds up witnessing Sunwoo Chan undergo a trauma response. After receiving a call from Kim Na Na (Lee Mi Sook), Sunwoo Chan is driving Song Ha Ran somewhere when the sound of a motorcycle horn causes him to momentarily experience severe tinnitus and blurred vision.

Sunwoo Chan ultimately pulls over and apologizes to the motorcyclist with a bow, while Song Ha Ran watches him with concern, seemingly startled by this new side of him.

Meanwhile, another set of stills captures Song Ha Dam (Oh Ye Ju) introducing her boyfriend Cha Yoo Kyum (Kim Tae Young) to her family for the first time. A nervous Cha Yoo Kyum arrives at her home with flowers, but the moment he spots Kim Na Na, he freezes in surprise.

The look in Kim Na Na’s eyes as she returns his gaze raises the question of what sort of connection might between the two of them—and whether she will agree to let him marry her granddaughter.

The next episode of “In Your Radiant Season” will air on February 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

