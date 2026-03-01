Watch: IVE Wows In New Dance Practice Video For 'BLACKHOLE'

IVE has shared a closer look at the choreography for “BLACKHOLE”!

On February 28, IVE released the official dance practice video for “BLACKHOLE,” the title track of their new full-length album “REVIVE+.”

The newly released video offers a full view of the group’s spectacular choreography and all six members’ moves throughout the song, along with the many cool formations they create with the help of their backup dancers.

Check out IVE’s dance practice video for “BLACKHOLE” below!