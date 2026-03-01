Super Junior's Donghae Announces Stops For First Solo Concert Tour

Super Junior’s Donghae is going on tour!

On March 1, Donghae announced his first-ever solo concert tour. The 2026 solo concert tour will kick off in Seoul on May 16 and 17. Donghae will then visit Taipei, Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Kaohsiung, and Macau.

Check out the dates and venues below!

Is Donghae visiting a location near you? Stay tuned for more information, and also check out Soompi’s masterlist of upcoming 2026 K-pop concerts here!

