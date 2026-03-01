ATEEZ's San Unable To Attend Melbourne Concert Tomorrow

ATEEZ’s San will not be able to perform at the group’s concert in Melbourne tomorrow.

On March 1, KQ Entertainment announced that due to international flight cancellations, San will no longer be able to arrive in time to attend ATEEZ’s “IN YOUR FANTASY” concert on March 2.

At present, San is still expected to be able to perform at the Melbourne concert on March 3 the following night.

KQ Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows: