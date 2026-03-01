ATEEZ's San Unable To Attend Melbourne Concert Tomorrow
ATEEZ’s San will not be able to perform at the group’s concert in Melbourne tomorrow.
On March 1, KQ Entertainment announced that due to international flight cancellations, San will no longer be able to arrive in time to attend ATEEZ’s “IN YOUR FANTASY” concert on March 2.
At present, San is still expected to be able to perform at the Melbourne concert on March 3 the following night.
KQ Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:
Hello,
this is KQ Entertainment.
We would like to provide an update regarding ATEEZ member San’s schedule for the 2026 WORLD TOUR [IN YOUR FANTASY] in Melbourne.
San was set to arrive in time for the Melbourne show on March 2nd (Mon). However, due to international flight cancellations, he will regrettably not be able to participate in the concert on that date.
He is expected to participate as scheduled in the Melbourne concert on March 3 (Tue). Should there be any further changes, we will inform you through a separate notice.
We sincerely apologize for any concern this sudden update may have caused our fans and greatly appreciate your understanding and support.
Thank you.