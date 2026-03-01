'The Art Of Sarah' And Shin Hae Sun Top Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 2nd Week

Netflix’s “The Art of Sarah” has once again dominated the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “The Art of Sarah” took No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “The Art of Sarah” also held onto the top spot on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Shin Hae Sun remained No. 1 and her co-star Lee Jun Hyuk followed at No. 10.

The next spots on both lists went to tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong,” which remained No. 2 on the drama list as leading lady Park Shin Hye similarly maintained her position at No. 2 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” rose to No. 3 on the drama list in its final week on air, while stars Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min climbed to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the actor list.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list this week, with leads Chae Jong Hyeop and Lee Sung Kyung entering the actor list at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Netflix’s “Can This Love Be Translated?” took No. 5 on this week’s drama list, and leading lady Go Youn Jung made the actor list at No. 9.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” jumped to No. 6 on the drama list, with star Kim Hye Yoon taking No. 7 on the actor list.

Finally, tvN’s “Our Universe” held steady at No. 7 on the drama list, while star Bae In Hyuk rose to No. 8 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “The Art of Sarah” tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” MBC “In Your Radiant Season” Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?” SBS “No Tail to Tell” tvN “Our Universe” ENA “Honour” KBS2 “Recipe for Love” Netflix “Boyfriend on Demand”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Shin Hae Sun (“The Art of Sarah”) Park Shin Hye (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Nam Ji Hyun (“To My Beloved Thief”) Moon Sang Min (“To My Beloved Thief”) Chae Jong Hyeop (“In Your Radiant Season”) Lee Sung Kyung (“In Your Radiant Season”) Kim Hye Yoon (“No Tail to Tell”) Bae In Hyuk (“Our Universe”) Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?”) Lee Jun Hyuk (“The Art of Sarah”)

