KickFlip’s Amaru To Sit Out Upcoming Album Promotions Due To Health

Amaru will not be participating in KickFlip’s upcoming mini album promotions as he focuses on treatment and rest for his recovery.

On March 2, JYP Entertainment announced that Amaru will sit out promotions for the group’s upcoming fourth mini album, scheduled for release on April 6 at 6 p.m. KST, in order to prioritize his health.

Below is the agency’s official statement in English:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who continue to show their love and support for KickFlip. We would like to inform you that KickFlip member Amaru will not be participating in the promotions for the group’s upcoming 4th Mini Album. In order to focus on treatment and rest for his recovery, Amaru has decided, following discussions with the other members, not to participate in this promotion period. Accordingly, the 4th Mini Album promotions will proceed with six members: Kyehoon, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju, and Donghyeon. We sincerely apologize for any concern this news may cause to fans who have been looking forward to KickFlip’s new album activities. As this decision was made with the artist’s health and recovery as our top priority, we kindly ask for your understanding and continued support. Thank you.

Following the announcement, Amaru personally shared a handwritten letter addressed to WeFlip (KickFlip’s fandom). His letter reads:

To WeFlip, Hello, this is Amaru. Have you all been doing well? I’ve been spending my days calmly while thinking about WeFlip. The love and support you send me give me more strength than I can ever fully express in words. So I hope you won’t worry too much. Until the day we can meet again with smiles, I hope WeFlip stays healthy and takes good care as well. Thank you always, and I love you very much. — Amaru

Amaru has been on a temporary hiatus from all activities since September 2025 after experiencing symptoms of psychological anxiety and receiving medical advice to prioritize rest and treatment.

We wish Amaru a full recovery soon!

Source (1)