“The King’s Warden” Hits 9 Million Moviegoers Just One Day After Surpassing 8 Million

“The King’s Warden” is showing unstoppable box office momentum!

On March 2, the Korean Film Council announced that “The King’s Warden” officially exceeded 9 million admissions at approximately 1:20 p.m. KST. The milestone was reached just 27 days after its release on February 4.

The achievement comes only 24 hours after the film crossed 8 million viewers on March 1, when it set a new personal record for highest single-day attendance by drawing 817,212 moviegoers during the Independence Movement Day holiday. In addition, during its fourth weekend in theaters (February 27 to March 1), the film drew 1,750,998 viewers over three days, surpassing the 1.21 million admissions recorded by “12.12: The Day” in 2023 to set a new all-time record for fourth-weekend box office performance.

Defying industry forecasts and even AI predictions, “The King’s Warden” continues to draw audiences at an extraordinary pace. The film is now widely expected to surpass 10 million viewers within the first week of March, potentially as early as Friday and almost certainly by the weekend.

Congratulations to director Jang Hang Jun and cast members Yoo Hae Jin, Park Ji Hoon, Jeon Mi Do, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Min, and the entire team!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)