BoA Establishes Her Own Agency + Shares Stunning New Profile Photos

BoA is embarking on a new journey with her newly established agency BApal Entertainment!

On March 3, BoA posted on social media, tagging the official account of BApal Entertainment, to announce that she launched her own one-person agency. Previously, she had ended her 25-year partnership with SM Entertainment at the end of last year.

The name BApal combines “BoA” and “pal,” symbolizing a company created together by BoA and her friends—that is, BoA and her fans. It reflects the goal of building a structure where artists and fans can connect more closely.

BApal said, “We respect BoA’s deep musical vision, and we plan to create an environment where she can pursue her goals in a flexible and natural way.”

The company added, “The precious memories and valuable experiences she has gained over a long career are the most important assets that shaped the strong artist BoA is today. Based on these experiences, she aims to further strengthen her musical foundation.”

The agency further shared new profile photos of BoA.

BoA debuted at age 13 under SM Entertainment in 2000 and has been loved for numerous hit songs, including “My Name” and “No. 1.” She rose to the top in Japan, earning the title of “Star of Asia.”

Wishing BoA all the best on her new beginning!

