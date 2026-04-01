10 New K-Dramas To Watch In April 2026

Spring is in full swing, and an epic lineup of new dramas is ahead this month!

Here are K-dramas that are premiering in April 2026:

“Bloodhounds 2”

Korean Title: “사냥개들 시즌2”

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain

Premiere Date: April 3

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaenously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Bloodhounds” is an action noir about people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.





“Perfect Crown”

Korean Title: “21세기 대군 부인”

Cast: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Su Bin, Lee Yeon

Premiere Date: April 10

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:40 p.m. KST on MBC

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.





Korean Title: “유미의 세포들 시즌3”

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won

Premiere Date: April 13

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN, available on Viki (2 episodes on Mondays)

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won).

Watch “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

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“Absolute Value of Romance”

Korean Title: “로맨스의 절댓값”

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, Sohn Jeong Hyuck, Kim Dong Gyu

Premiere Date: April 17

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 8 p.m. KST on Coupang Play

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.





“We Are All Trying Here”

Korean Title: “모두가 자신의 무가치함과 싸우고 있다”

Cast: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se

Premiere Date: April 18

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.





“The Scarecrow”

Korean Title: “허수아비”

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, Kwak Sun Young

Premiere Date: April 20

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. KST on ENA, available on Viki

“The Scarecrow” follows detective Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo), who is investigating a series of murders and is forced into an unlikely partnership with prosecutor Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks the two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.





“Sold Out on You”

Korean Title: “오늘도 매진했습니다”

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum

Premiere Date: April 22

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST on SBS

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia, as their lives collide in unexpected ways.





“If Wishes Could Kill”

Korean Title: “기리고”

Cast: Jeon So Young, Kang Mina, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Hyo Je

Premiere Date: April 24

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“If Wishes Could Kill” is a horror series about a group of high schoolers who suddenly learn that they are fated to die after being cursed by a mysterious wish-granting app called GIRIGO. As they race against time to escape the app’s deadly curse, they wind up uncovering its sinister truth.





“Filing for Love”

Korean Title: “은밀한 감사”

Cast: Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, Kim Jae Wook, Hong Hwa Yeon

Premiere Date: April 25

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN, available on Viki

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.





“Gold Land”

Korean Title: “골드랜드”

Cast: Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Kwang Soo

Premiere Date: April 29

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays on Disney+

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle.

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