Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoo In Na, Gong Min Jung, And More Spark Life Into Jisoo’s Virtual and Real Worlds In New Drama “Boyfriend On Demand”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Boyfriend on Demand” has unveiled new stills!

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

The stills offer a preview of Mi Rae’s future virtual dates, which are sure to raise dopamine levels. When Mi Rae enters the virtual world for the first time, she is greeted by the “Boyfriend on Demand” themes laid out before her.

Once the date begins, heart-throbbing moments follow one after another. Being close to her dream first love, and the dazzling, romantic scenes reminiscent of a fantasy webtoon, make her heart race. It remains to be seen what kinds of dates will unfold and how Mi Rae’s reality might change after trying the virtual romance subscription service.

The excitement is further boosted by a special guest lineup of actors transformed into virtual lovers, including Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Ong Seong Wu, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Young Dae, Jay Park, and Lee Sang Yi.

The stills also feature characters who exist in the drama’s virtual world and in reality. Gong Min Jung, Ha Young, Jo Han Chul, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Ah Young, Ko Kyu Phil, and Yoo In Na are expected to bring depth to the drama’s universe with their nuanced performances.

Gong Min Jung plays Yoon Song, a famous webtoon artist who has been making headlines for years, while Jo Han Chul takes on Byung Hak, a powerful figure in the webtoon studio who shakes up office worker Mi Rae’s daily life.

Ha Young plays Ji Yeon, Mi Rae’s best friend who constantly longs for romance, and Lee Hak Joo portrays Team Leader Min, who introduces Mi Rae to the virtual romance subscription service, making an impact at just the right moments.

Meanwhile, Kim Ah Young, Ko Kyu Phil, and Yoo In Na bring Mi Rae’s virtual world to life. Yoo In Na plays a date matching manager in the virtual world, while Kim Ah Young and Ko Kyu Phil take on a variety of roles that promise plenty of laughs.

“Boyfriend on Demand” will air on March 6 via Netflix.

