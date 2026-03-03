Disney+ Denies Reports That Kim Soo Hyun’s “Knock-Off” Is Preparing For Release This Year

Disney+ has denied reports claiming that “Knock-Off” will be included in its release lineup this year.

On February 28, The Fair News reported that the Disney+ original series “Knock-Off,” starring Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah, was in discussions to finalize its broadcast schedule with the aim of premiering in the first half of this year.

The outlet further cited industry and financial sources, claiming that as Disney+ recently reorganized its major content lineup for the first half of 2026, the platform was preparing to schedule the long-delayed series.

However, on March 3, Disney+ refuted the claims, stating, “Reports that we are preparing to schedule ‘Knock-Off’ for release this year are not true. There are no additional updates beyond our previous statement.”

“Knock-Off,” which reportedly had a production budget of 60 billion won (approximately $40.8 million), was originally slated to premiere in April of last year. However, just one month before its scheduled release, the project was placed on indefinite hold after Kim Soo Hyun became embroiled in allegations that he had dated the late Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor.

