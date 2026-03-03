Cha Joo Young In Talks To Join Jun Ji Hyun And Ji Chang Wook's New Fantasy Rom-Com Drama

Actress Cha Joo Young may star in the new fantasy rom-com drama “Human X Gumiho” (working title)!

On March 3, a media outlet reported that Cha Joo Young will star in the new drama “Human X Gumiho” alongside Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook.

In response to the report, her agency GHOST STUDIO shared, “Cha Joo Young is positively reviewing her casting offer for JTBC’s new drama ‘Human X Gumiho.’”

“Human X Gumiho” is a fantasy rom-com about a seductive being named Gu Ja Hong (Jun Ji Hyun) who bewitches humans and a human named Choi Seok (Ji Chang Wook) who irresistibly attracts mythical creatures as the two cross paths at the intersection of fate. The drama is a collaboration between director Kim Jung Sik of “No Gain No Love” and “Strong Girl Namsoon” and scriptwriter Im Meari, who is known for her rom-coms including “Beauty Inside” and “Doom at Your Service.”

Cha Joo Young was reportedly offered to play the role of Ji Woo Gyeong, the only daughter of a chaebol family and the CEO of Woo Gyeong Entertainment. She is also the agency head of top star—and a 2,000-year-old gumiho—Gu Ja Hong.

“Human X Gumiho” is scheduled to begin filming in mid-March. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Cha Joo Young in “The Real Has Come!”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)