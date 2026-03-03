Watch: YG Announces 2026 Plans, Including BIGBANG Tour And New Boy Group Debut

YG Entertainment has big plans for 2026!

On March 4 at midnight KST, YG Entertainment released an announcement video in which founder Yang Hyun Suk shared the agency’s plans for the year ahead.

BIGBANG

According to Yang Hyun Suk, BIGBANG will be kicking off a global tour this year in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut.

BABYMONSTER

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER is gearing up to return with a new mini album called “CHOOM” in early May. The girl group will kick off their comeback with the pre-release single “CHOOM,” which will be followed by a title track with a different vibe.

BABYMONSTER is also planning to make a comeback with a full-length album around October.

In between comebacks, BABYMONSTER will embark on their second world tour. Starting in June, the group will hold concerts in North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania.

TREASURE, who is currently in the midst of an ongoing tour, is preparing to make a comeback with a new mini album in June. Yang Hyun Suk teased that the mini album will show a new side of TREASURE that has never been seen before, and in accordance with the members’ wishes, it will feature “YG-style hip hop songs.”

Additionally, TREASURE’s T5 unit will be returning later this year, and the group’s rapper trio—Choi Hyun Suk, Haruto, and Yoshi—will also be debuting under a new unit name.

TREASURE Is also currently scheduled to begin a new world tour early next year.

New Groups

Finally, the video ended by announcing that YG Entertainment is aiming to debut a new boy group this fall.

The agency also stated that the remaining two members of their upcoming girl group (currently going by the project name “NEXT MONSTER”) will be revealed soon as well.

Watch the full announcement video with English subtitles below!

