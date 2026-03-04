Koo Kyo Hwan Struggles To Fight His Own Worthlessness In First Poster For New Drama 'We Are All Trying Here'

Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” is gearing up to premiere next month!

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” follows the story of a person who, surrounded by successful friends, thinks they are the only one whose life will not work out—driven mad by anguish, envy, and jealousy—as they search for peace.

The drama will mark the return of writer Park Hae Young, who received much love for dramas such as “My Mister” and “My Liberation Notes.” Furthermore, the star-studded cast lineup includes Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se, Kang Mal Geum, Park Hae Joon, and more.

Ahead of the premiere, “We Are All Trying Here” unveiled a title poster depicting Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), whose life is the only one that hasn’t worked out. Preparing to debut as a director for 20 years, his inferiority complex has grown after being surrounded by successful friends in the film industry. In order to hide the worthlessness he feels, he masks his ever-present anxiety with nonstop rambling and bluster.

In the poster, Hwang Dong Man hunches over, sitting alone, but his headspace conveys a completely different story. Although he seems to be spending time listlessly and meaninglessly, he is actually taking on a fierce battle to win against worthlessness every minute of every day. This is shown through the large shadow drawn behind Hwang Dong Man, which throws a punch at an invisible force.

The production team shared, “The title poster portrays the inner darkness that makes one feels worthless through the visual device of a shadow. Although Dong Man appears to have given up on the outside, there are actually numerous fights continuing within him. We hope that his cry rising from rock bottom becomes a passionate message of support for everyone fighting against their own sense of worthlessness.”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere in April.

