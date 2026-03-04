Sandara Park Personally Addresses Park Bom's Recent Post

2NE1’s Sandara Park personally drew a line against the recent drug-related accusations raised by Park Bom.

Earlier on March 3, Park Bom uploaded a post on her personal Instagram account mentioning her own past medication-related controversy. Park Bom wrote, “Sandara Park got caught for drugs, and to cover it up, she turned me into a druggie,” sparking major backlash. The post has since been deleted, but it spread rapidly through online communities, giving rise to speculation directed at Sandara Park.

On March 4, Sandara Park posted a brief message on her personal Instagram account, writing, “I have never used drugs. I wish her well.”

