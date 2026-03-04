i-dle Announces North American Dates And Cities For World Tour 'Syncopation'

i-dle has revealed the dates and details for the North American leg of their ongoing world tour!

On March 5 at midnight KST, i-dle officially announced their plans for the North American stops of their “Syncopation” world tour, which just kicked off in Seoul last month. Tickets will go on sale on March 11 at 3 p.m. local time.

Following the Asian leg of their tour, i-dle will head to North America, where they will perform in Hamilton on August 2, Newark on August 4, Philadelphia on August 6, Atlanta on August 8, Orlando on August 11, San Antonio on August 13, Mexico City on August 16, Los Angeles on August 19, Oakland on August 21, and Seattle on August 23.

However, fans outside of these cities need not be discouraged: further tour stops have yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates!

Check out the venues for i-dle’s North American tour stops below:

Watch Miyeon on the hit dating show “Heart Signal 4” on Viki below:

Watch Now