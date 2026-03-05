TWS Confirmed To Make Spring Comeback

TWS is gearing up for a comeback!

On March 5, Ilgan Sports reported that TWS will be releasing a new album in April. In response to the report, TWS’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed, “TWS is preparing with the goal of making an April comeback. The specific details will be announced at a later date.”

TWS previously released their 4th mini album “play hard” in October last year, with the title track “OVERDRIVE” receiving much love on the charts and through short-form challenges. The upcoming comeback will be their first in approximately six months.

