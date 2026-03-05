'Our Universe' Enjoys Boost In Ratings

tvN’s “Our Universe” continues its run with steady viewership!

According to Nielsen Korea, the March 4 broadcast of “Our Universe” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.8 percent, seeing a 0.4 percent boost from the previous episode ahead of its final three episodes.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together.

If you haven’t already, watch “Our Universe” with subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)



