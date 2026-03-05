Watch: BTS Gears Up As 7 In Teaser For 'BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG'

Get ready to see BTS’s performance as seven!

Previously, Netflix announced that it will be exclusive streaming “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG” on March 21, capturing the special live set to take place at Gwanghwamun Square.

The newly released teaser begins with reactions to BTS leaving for the military, followed by RM’s resolve, “We promised our fans that we’d be back,” and Jungkook’s, “I really miss them.”

As the members appear one by one against the backdrop of Gwanghwamun, the copy behind them reads, “The world’s biggest band is back.” V shares, “I felt that each and every one of us was evolving in some way,” while RM concludes, “Seven together, we can do anything.”

Watch the teaser below!

BTS will make their long-awaited group comeback on March 20, and “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG” will air on March 21 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Watch BTS in “BTS BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE” below:

