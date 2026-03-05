Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop Enjoy A Sweet Business Trip In “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared a new glimpse of its next episode!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

In the previous episode of “In Your Radiant Season,” Sunwoo Chan expressed his feelings to Song Ha Ran, who had saved him twice. After losing her boyfriend, Kang Hyuk Chan (Kwon Do Hyoung), he decided to help her step out of the isolation she had locked herself in. In response, Sunwoo Chan suggested they have a “trial period” of being neighborhood friends during the three-month project. Ha Ran accepted his sincerity, and a new relationship began.

However, after reuniting with Ha Ran, old triggers stirred Sunwoo Chan’s memories, causing confusion as new recollections surfaced. Meanwhile, Ha Ran grew increasingly curious about his attempts to keep his past completely hidden.

The stills show Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan on a date in Gyeongju as neighborhood friends on a “trial period.” They are seen taking photos beneath a beautiful ginkgo tree and in front of a quiet hanok, creating picture-perfect chemistry.

Above all, their lingering gazes at each other catch the eye. Song Ha Ran’s growing curiosity and interest in Sunwoo Chan show clearly on her face, while Sunwoo Chan, in turn, shows a caring side as he constantly watches over her. After Sunwoo Chan’s honest confession, a subtle energy flows between them, adding to the excitement.

Another still shows the Gyeongju site visit with staff from Can Studio, who came to Korea for an animation collaboration with designers from Nana Atelier. Against the backdrop of the sea, their camaraderie creates a bright, lively atmosphere, like students on a school trip. In particular, Song Ha Ran, long cautious about socializing, is seen smiling among the staff, offering a glimpse of the daily life she is slowly reclaiming with Sunwoo Chan.

Meanwhile, Song Ha Ran returns to Seoul first to spend some time alone. Sunwoo Chan tells her, as she leaves ahead of him, that he has an assignment for her to complete in Seoul. It remains to be seen whether the Gyeongju site visit will bring another change in the relationship between Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan.

The next episode of “In Your Radiant Season” airs March 6 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

