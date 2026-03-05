Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st Win For 'RUDE!' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By WOODZ, TUNEXX, And More

Hearts2Hearts has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “RUDE!“

On the March 5 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK‘s “GO” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,389 points.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included IVE, NCT JNJM (Jeno and Jaemin), WOODZ, INFINITE’s Sungkyu, TUNEXX, KiiiKiii, EVERGLOW, H1-KEY, ONE PACT, MADEIN, DAILY:DIRECTION, ChoCo1 X ChoCo2, LAVIN, ASC2NT, and Big Ocean.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “BLACKHOLE”

NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

WOODZ – “Human Extinction” and “NA NA NA”

INFINITE’s Sungkyu – “When I think about you”

TUNEXX – “100%” and “I’m Alive”

KiiiKiii – “Delulu”

EVERGLOW – “CODE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

ONE PACT– “SANE”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”

ChoCo1 X ChoCo2 – “GIMME”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

Big Ocean – “One Man Army”