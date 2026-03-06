Jung Yu Mi Joins Lee Dong Wook In Talks For New Romance Drama

Actress Jung Yu Mi may star in a new romance drama alongside Lee Dong Wook!

On March 6, Jung Yu Mi’s agency Management SOOP stated, “Jung Yu Mi received a casting offer for ‘Love Affair’ (literal title) and is reviewing it positively.”

A new project by director Mo Wan Il who helmed “The World of the Married,” “Love Affair” tells the story of someone who enjoys a happy marriage and a stable job, only to be driven to ruin by a fatal love that arrives suddenly, like a traffic accident.

Lee Dong Wook has previously been offered the male lead role of Kim Ji Hoon, and Jung Yu Mi has reportedly been offered the role of Kim Ji Hoon’s wife.

“Love Affair” is scheduled to begin filming in the first half of this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Jung Yu Mi in “Love Your Enemy”:

