Watch: CORTIS Announces Dates For 1st-Ever Comeback With 'GREENGREEN'

Mark your calendars for CORTIS’s first-ever comeback!

On March 6, the rookie boy group from BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced their plans for the first comeback of their career.

First, CORTIS will kick things off by pre-releasing the title track of their second EP “GREENGREEN” on April 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

Two weeks later, the group will release the rest of the album on May 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out CORTIS’s fun video announcing their comeback below!