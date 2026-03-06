'Recipe For Love' To Not Air On Saturday

KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” will be taking the night off on Saturday.

Due to coverage of the World Baseball Classic, the weekend drama will not air a new episode on March 7.

Instead, “Recipe for Love” will air its next two episodes back to back on Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. KST.

Spoilers

Previously on “Recipe for Love,” Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) ultimately rejected Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong), explaining that she didn’t want to hurt her family. Despite their sincere feelings for one another, the star-crossed lovers came to the heartbreaking decision to keep things strictly professional due to their feuding families.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, things have seemed to taken a frosty turn between the would-be couple. During a tense confrontation at the office, Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin keep their eyes fixed on the floor as if unable to look at one another.

Gong Joo Ah ultimately gets so upset with Yang Hyun Bin that she explodes in a fit of sorrow, while Yang Hyun Bin’s gaze betrays a complicated mix of emotions, hinting at a deepening rift between the two of them.

Meanwhile, Hwangbo Hye Soo (Kang Byul) wears a peculiar smile of amusement as she watches the conflict unfold. The change in the relationship between Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin winds up having repercussions for the whole design team, piquing curiosity as to how things will play out at work—and what Hwangbo Hye Soo’s mysterious smile could mean.

The next two episodes of “Recipe for Love” will air on March 8 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Ki Woong’s drama “You Raise Me Up” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)