'The King's Warden' Surpasses 11 Million Moviegoers Faster Than 'Exhuma' And '12.12: The Day'

Just two days after surpassing 10 million moviegoers, “The King’s Warden” has reached another impressive milestone!

On the morning of March 8 KST, the Korean Film Council announced that “The King’s Warden” had officially drawn over 11 million moviegoers.

“The King’s Warden” first hit theaters on February 4, meaning that the film hit the 11 million mark on the 33rd day of its release.

The movie reached the milestone at the same speed as the 2024 blockbuster “The Roundup: Punishment” (also known as “The Outlaws 4”)—and faster than hits like “Exhuma” (which took 40 days to surpass 11 million moviegoers), “12.12: The Day” (36 days), and “Masquerade” (48 days).

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon. After ascending the throne at age 12, Danjong was ultimately dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The King’s Warden”!

Source (1)