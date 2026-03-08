BLACKPINK's 'DEADLINE' And 'GO' Debut On UK's Official Albums And Singles Charts

BLACKPINK’s latest release is off to a promising start in the United Kingdom!

This week, the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that BLACKPINK’s new album “DEADLINE” had debuted at No. 11 on its Official Albums Chart.

“DEADLINE” is BLACKPINK’s fourth album to enter the chart, following “Kill This Love” (which peaked at No. 40), “THE ALBUM” (No. 2), and “BORN PINK” (No. 1).

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s new title track “GO” debuted at No. 44 on the Official Singles Chart, making it the group’s 12th song to enter the chart.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

