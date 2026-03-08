Jin Se Yeon Is Hurt By Park Ki Woong's Change In Demeanor In 'Recipe For Love'

On the next episode of “Recipe for Love,” a rift will begin to form between Jin Se Yeon and Park Ji Woong.

Previously on “Recipe for Love,” the budding romance between Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) and Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) came to a screeching halt because of their families’ ongoing feud. Gong Joo Ah told Yang Hyun Bin that she didn’t want to hurt her family, and they ultimately agreed to set their growing feelings aside and keep their relationship purely professional.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yang Hyun Bin adheres strictly to their agreement, maintaining a businesslike demeanor even when he’s alone in a room with Gong Joo Ah at work. Gong Joo Ah, on the other hand, can’t help feeling hurt and upset at the change in his behavior.

The stills also show Yang Hyun Bin freezing in place after receiving a mystery phone call. The startled Yang Hyun Bin appears to be furtively checking Gong Joo Ah’s reaction, while she watches him with a puzzled gaze. The palpable tension raises the question of what this call could be—and whether it will spark yet another change in their relationship.

The next two episodes of “Recipe for Love” will air consecutively on March 8 at 8 p.m. KST.

