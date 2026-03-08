Watch: Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Share Heartwarming Chemistry While Filming Kiss Scenes In 'No Tail To Tell'

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the final episodes!

The newly released making-of video begins with Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon practicing their kiss scene. The filming is filled with smiles, and the two actors hi-five after wrapping up the scene. However, in the process, they accidentally bump heads, creating even more laughter.

Following another kiss scene where the actors showcase exceptional chemistry once again, Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon also impress with their wire work.

After all the filming wraps up, Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon share warm hugs to celebrate, creating a heartwarming atmosphere. Kim Hye Yoon shares, “It feels very bittersweet,” mentioning how enjoyable it was to work with everyone and thanking the viewers. Lomon remarks, “How was our drama? Many people worked really hard, and we filmed enjoyably,” adding, “Thank you for loving ‘No Tail to Tell.'”

Watch the full making-of video below!

“No Tail To Tell” came to a successful close earlier last week on February 28.

