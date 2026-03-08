Kep1er Announces March Comeback Date With Teasers For 'CRACK CODE'

Kep1er is gearing up for a spring comeback!

On March 9 at midnight KST, Kep1er officially announced their plans to make a comeback later this month.

The group will be returning with their eighth mini album “CRACK CODE” on March 31 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out their first teasers for the release below!

Earlier this week, Kep1er’s agencies announced that Seo Youngeun, who had been on hiatus since July of last year, would be permanently leaving the group.

Stay tuned for updates about Kep1er’s comeback!