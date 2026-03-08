'Undercover Miss Hong' And Park Shin Hye Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings Ahead Of Finale

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Undercover Miss Hong” returned to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Undercover Miss Hong” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but leading lady Park Shin Hye reclaimed No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, while her co-star Ko Kyung Pyo followed at No. 8.

Netflix’s “The Art of Sarah” took No. 2 on this week’s drama list, with star Shin Hae Sun coming in at No. 3 on the actor list.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” rose to No. 3 on the drama list this week, with leads Chae Jong Hyeop and Lee Sung Kyung ranking No. 6 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” jumped to No. 4 in its final week on air, and leading lady Kim Hye Yoon made the actor list at No. 5.

tvN’s “Our Universe” climbed to No. 5 on the drama list, while star Bae In Hyuk rounded out the actor list at No. 10.

Netflix’s “Boyfriend on Demand” leaped to No. 6 on the drama list this week, with leads BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk entering the actor list at No. 2 and No. 9 respectively.

JTBC’s new rom-com “The Practical Guide to Love” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list, and star Han Ji Min entered the actor list at No. 4.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s new series “Pearl in Red” debuted on the drama list at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” Netflix “The Art of Sarah” MBC “In Your Radiant Season” SBS “No Tail to Tell” tvN “Our Universe” Netflix “Boyfriend on Demand” JTBC “The Practical Guide to Love” Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?” ENA “Honour” KBS2 “Pearl in Red”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Park Shin Hye (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Jisoo (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Shin Hae Sun (“The Art of Sarah”) Han Ji Min (“The Practical Guide to Love”) Kim Hye Yoon (“No Tail to Tell”) Chae Jong Hyeop (“In Your Radiant Season”) Lee Sung Kyung (“In Your Radiant Season”) Ko Kyung Pyo (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Seo In Guk (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Bae In Hyuk (“Our Universe”)

