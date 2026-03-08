BLACKPINK's 'DEADLINE' Becomes Their 3rd Album To Debut In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

BLACKPINK has just scored their third consecutive top 10 entry on the Billboard 200!

On March 8 local time, Billboard announced that BLACKPINK’s new album “DEADLINE” had debuted at No. 8 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“DEADLINE” also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “DEADLINE” earned a total of 52,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on March 5. The album’s total score consisted of 41,000 traditional album sales and 11,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 11.46 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

“DEADLINE” is BLACKPINK’s third consecutive album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and their fifth chart entry overall, following “Square Up” (which peaked at No. 40), “Kill This Love” (No. 24), “THE ALBUM” (No. 2), and “BORN PINK” (No. 1).

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

