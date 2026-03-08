Watch: NCT's Jaemin And Jeno Show Off Contrasting Charms In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

Get ready to see NCT’s Jaemin and Jeno on “Amazing Saturday”!

The popular tvN variety show has revealed a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature Jaemin and Jeno as guests alongside Im Woo Il and Kim Ji Yoo.

Jaemin and Jeno, who recently made their unit debut as the new duo NCT JNJM, display entirely different charms in the preview. Jeno proves sharp and perceptive when it comes to the show’s games, but Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon quickly swoops in to “steal” his answers, playfully telling him, “Life is all about timing!”

Meanwhile, Jaemin isn’t quite as adept at the guessing games as his bandmate. After hearing one of the quiz questions, he tells the cast members, “This is our song.” But when asked for help with the answer, he cracks everyone up by responding, “I can’t think of it right now.” Shin Dong Yup jokingly observes, “Jaemin is the one trying the hardest to figure out the right answer.”

Jeno and Jaemin’s episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on March 14 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

