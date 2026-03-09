Park Bo Gum, Joo Won, Lee Sun Bin, And More Begin Filming For New Historical Action Film

Park Bo Gum, Joo Won, Jung Jae Young, and Lee Sun Bin’s upcoming film has begun filming!

“The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf” is a historical action film set shortly after the fall of Goguryeo. It follows a man who loses his memory and becomes a slave before entering a tournament for a legendary sword. Director Kim Han Min of the film “War of the Arrows” will take the helm.

Ahead of the start of filming, director Kim Han Min and the actors gathered for an activity script reading session, practicing both the lines as well as the action choreography. Unlike a typical script reading, the activity reading functioned more like a rehearsal combining action and dialogue, adding depth to the narrative as the actors immersed into their characters.

Park Bo Gum takes on the role of Chil Seong, a warrior who has lost his memory. The actor will impress with his powerful sword-fighting action as his character transforms from a slave gladiator to a hero.

Joo Won plays Gyepil Haryeok (Qibi Heli), a character who opposes Chil Seong. Gyepil Haryeok is a cold warrior representing the Göktürks in the tournament, forming a fierce rivalry with Chil Seong. He will showcase fierce charisma and difficult action scenes using two swords.

Jung Jae Young transforms into Heuk Su Gang, the steadfast leader of the Goguryeo restoration army, known as the Damul Army. Lee Sun Bin plays Maya, a member of the restoration army, showcasing strong determination and action.

Furthermore, the cast will be joined by Vietnamese star Trấn Thành, Kim Jae Chul, Choi Gwi Hwa, Park Myung Hoon, Lee Soon Won, and more.

“The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf” began filming on March 3. Stay tuned for updates!

Source (1)