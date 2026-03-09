I.O.I Launches Official Social Media Accounts For 10th Anniversary Comeback

I.O.I has opened new social media channels for their upcoming 10th anniversary celebrations!

On March 9, I.O.I posted on their new social media channels including X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and a fan community.

Along with the new channel links, I.O.I also announced that they will be accepting suggestions for the group’s official fan club name.

Earlier in February, it was confirmed that nine members of I.O.I—Jeon Somi, Kim Se Jeong, Choi Yoojung, Chungha, Kim So Hye, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Lim Nayoung, and Yeonjung—will be reuniting to make their long-awaited comeback in celebration of their 10th anniversary. Kang Mina and Zhou Jie Qiong will be unable to participate due to unavoidable circumstances arising from pre-scheduled commitments.

Are you excited for I.O.I’s comeback? Stay tuned for updates!

