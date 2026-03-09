BABYMONSTER's 'WE GO UP' Becomes Their 5th MV To Hit 200 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has set another milestone on YouTube!

According to YG Entertainment on March 9, the music video for BABYMONSTER’s second mini album title track “WE GO UP” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube at around 2:01 p.m. KST that day. The achievement comes approximately 150 days after the video was released on October 10 last year.

Notably, the music video had already signaled its massive success early on by becoming the fastest K-pop music video released in 2025 to reach 100 million views.

“WE GO UP” is BABYMONSTER’s fifth official music video to surpass 200 million views on YouTube following “BATTER UP,” “SHEESH,” “DRIP,” and “FOREVER.”

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by rewatching the music video for “WE GO UP” below: