Seo In Guk Dishes On His New Drama “Boyfriend On Demand,” Chemistry With BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, And More

Seo In Guk recently sat down with Singles Korea magazine to discuss his new Netflix series “Boyfriend on Demand.”

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

On why he chose to star in the drama, Seo In Guk shared, “I think what first drew me in was the world-building. The concept was fascinating because it goes beyond a simple romance—experiencing a virtual dating simulation, and the way the story unfolds felt unique.”

He continued, “The character Seo Mi Rae experiences various romantic situations in a virtual reality setting, so the show’s backgrounds are visually striking, which adds to the fun. Following Seo Mi Rae’s emotional journey and also tracking the emotional arc of my character Kyeong Nam lets you enjoy the drama even more. Before you know it, you’ll find yourself fully immersed in the drama. It gradually draws you in.”

Talking about his character Kyeong Nam, Seo In Guk remarked, “He’s a character who often gets misunderstood. On the surface, he seems very cold and highly competitive, but when it comes to work, he’s a pro who handles tasks flawlessly. In some ways, he’s a bit clumsy too. He’s not a one-dimensional character—he has many sides, so I hope viewers can see him as a character with these various points.”

Seo In Guk also talked about his co-star BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. He commended Jisoo, saying she is naturally so lovely and perfectly matched with the character Seo Mi Rae. He went on to reveal that she was the mood maker on set, and that as filming progressed, he sometimes felt like Jisoo and Mi Rae were the same person.

On the similarities between him and his character, the actor commented, “I don’t think I’m as serious as Kyeong Nam. People who don’t know me might see me as serious, but I have a playful side. Kyeong Nam, however, is a calm person. He’s a little awkward at expressing himself, which is different from me. I tend to be more honest with my emotions than Kyeong Nam.”

When asked if there were any memorable moments while filming the drama, he shared, “There was an important emotional scene, and that day, the wind was unusually strong during filming. It was supposed to snow in the scene, so we had to do multiple takes. It was quite late, and the owner of a nearby clothing store must have felt sorry for us because we were struggling so much. I remember they willingly offered us their shop to rest in during the setup time. It made me feel that the world is a warm place.”

Regarding his expectations for 2026, Seo In Guk, who described 2026 as a “Year of Blooming” in a past interview, commented, “I don’t have big wishes. I just hope that the things I’ve carefully prepared go well. These are works created with effort from many people, not just the result of my individual effort. Even today’s photoshoot was like that. I hope the final result, born from all these efforts from many people, achieves satisfying success.”

On his future plans, the actor remarked, “I’m working on a new album. I’m putting in a lot of effort since fans are waiting for it. Working with new composers is exciting for me as well. I’m preparing things step by step, so I hope everyone looks forward to it. Also, the drama I’m currently filming, “Back to Work!” (literal title), already has great chemistry, so I’m excited to see how it turns out. This year, I plan to show many different sides of myself, so please wait just a little longer.”

Seo In Guk’s full interview is available in the March issue of Singles Magazine.

