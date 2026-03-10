'BOYS II PLANET' Contestants Chuei Li Yu And Kang Woo Jin Confirmed To Debut As Duo

“BOYS II PLANET” contestants Chuei Li Yu and Kang Woo Jin have been confirmed to debut as a team!

Previously in January, it was reported that Chuei Li Yu, Kang Woo Jin, and Jang Haneum were in discussions to launch a spin-off group from “BOYS II PLANET” with FNC Entertainment handling management.

On March 10, FNC Entertainment announced, “After extensive discussions, Chuei Li Yu and Kang Woo Jin have confirmed their debut as a two-member duo. They plan to return with high-quality music and performances that live up to the expectations of fans who have supported them unwaveringly.”

Chuei Li Yu and Kang Woo Jin appeared on Mnet’s survival program “BOYS II PLANET,” which concluded last September, and drew attention with their distinct charms and solid skills. The duo is ramping up preparations with the goal of debuting in May, while the team name and detailed plans for activities have not yet been decided.

