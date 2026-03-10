“The King’s Warden” Production Team Denies Plagiarism Allegations

The production team of “The King’s Warden” has formally responded to allegations of plagiarism.

On March 9, MBN reported exclusively that the bereaved family of “A,” the 31st-generation descendant of Eom Heung Do, claimed that some scenes in the film resemble a drama titled “Eom Heung Do,” which “A” had been preparing before his death in 2019.

The family argued that several elements were identical: a scene in which King Danjong opens his heart while sharing a meal with Eom Heung Do, a scene in which Eom Heung Do rescues King Danjong as he attempts to throw himself off a cliff, the portrayal of several palace maids as a single character, and the adaptation of Eom Heung Do’s children into a single son.

In response, production company Onda Works issued a statement on March 10, saying, “The film ‘The King’s Warden’ is a purely original work based on historical facts, and the entire creative process has been documented in detail and can be verified.”

The company added, “Because the work is based on historical figures and events, there may be other creative works claiming similarities. However, there was no route or causal connection through which the creators encountered the work in question during the creative process, and there has been absolutely no plagiarism of other works during the planning, development, or production stages.”

They continued, “The claims of plagiarism are groundless, and we will respond firmly through all possible measures, including legal procedures, against such allegations.”

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the “The King’s Warden” centers on King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. There, he encounters Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), the head of the local village, setting the story’s events in motion. The film recently surpassed 11 million moviegoers.

