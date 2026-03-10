'Honour' Achieves New All-Time High Ahead Of Finale

ENA’s “Honour” continues to enjoy a boost in viewership ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to final episode of ENA’s “Honour” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.4 percent. This is a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.3 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best.

Meanwhile, episode 3 of tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent, seeing a 0.5 percent dip from its previous episode’s rating of 4.6 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Honour”!

Watch “Honour” star Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved”:

Watch Now

Watch “Siren’s Kiss” star Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)