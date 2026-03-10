Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin's 'Sold Out On You' Confirms Premiere Date With Sneak Peek At Script Reading

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” is premiering soon!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

On March 10, “Sold Out on You” shared a look at the script reading ahead of the drama’s premiere. The lead actors including Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin showcased passionate acting at the script reading, raising anticipation for the drama.

The script reading began with director Ahn Jong Yeon’s resolve, “I’ll make an enjoyable and happy set.”

Ahn Hyo Seop plays the role of perfectionist farmer Matthew Lee. The actor portrayed his character’s charm of being cold on the outside yet warm on the inside through his prickly tone and warm gaze. Adding sound effects to all the scenes where he’s driving a tractor or doing farm work, he brought lively energy to the reading.

Chae Won Bin will take on the role of home shopping show host Dam Ye Jin, brightening up the set with her bubbly energy. In a scene convincing someone in order to achieve her goal, she highlighted her character’s charm with a confidence voice and captivating gestures.

In particular, Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin captivated with their bickering chemistry while exchanging lines, raising anticipation for their characters’ romance story.

Kim Bum will transform into the role of Seo Eric, an executive director at a cosmetics company, realistically portraying his emotions and affectionate nature with his gentle gaze.

Veteran actress Go Doo Shim charmed with her dialect and smile as a member of the Songhak family and influential power behind Deokpoong Village, warming up the set and acting as a reliable source of support at the script reading.

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

