Seolhyun To Make Special Appearance In Jun Ji Hyun And Ji Chang Wook’s Upcoming Rom-Com Drama

Seolhyun will be making a special appearance in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Human X Gumiho” (working title)!

On March 10, TenAsia reported that Seolhyun will appear in the drama in a special cameo role. A representative from her agency The Present Company confirmed the news, stating, “It is true that Seolhyun will be making a special appearance in ‘Human X Gumiho.’”

“Human X Gumiho” is a fantasy rom-com about a seductive supernatural being who bewitches humans and a human who irresistibly attracts mythical creatures as the two cross paths at the intersection of fate.

Previously, Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook were confirmed to star in the drama. Jun Ji Hyun will play Gu Ja Hong, a top actress who is secretly a 2,000-year-old gumiho (nine-tailed fox). Ji Chang Wook will portray Choi Seok, a museum director and shaman who possesses the ability to see dangerous supernatural entities.

Seolhyun will take on the role of Yeon Yi, a beautiful supernatural spirit who has a contractual relationship with Choi Seok. Yeon Yi resides in a pond and is described as a mysterious and enigmatic character.

“Human X Gumiho” will consist of 14 episodes and is scheduled to air on JTBC. Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)