March Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from February 1 to March 1.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,019,349. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “Punghyanggo,” and “You Quiz,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “rise,” “strength,” and “surpass.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.07 percent positive reactions.

Ji Suk Jin shot to second place after seeing a whopping 201.99 percent increase in his brand reputation index since February, bringing his total score for the month to 2,930,293.

Park Myung Soo rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,707,601, marking an impressive 167.03 percent increase in his score since last month.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun Moo came in at a very close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,707,312 for March.

Finally, Kim Jong Kook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,487,199, marking a 112.07 percent rise in his score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews