March Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 10, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from February 1 to March 1.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,019,349. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “Punghyanggo,” and “You Quiz,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “rise,” “strength,” and “surpass.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.07 percent positive reactions.

Ji Suk Jin shot to second place after seeing a whopping 201.99 percent increase in his brand reputation index since February, bringing his total score for the month to 2,930,293.

Park Myung Soo rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,707,601, marking an impressive 167.03 percent increase in his score since last month.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun Moo came in at a very close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,707,312 for March.

Finally, Kim Jong Kook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,487,199, marking a 112.07 percent rise in his score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Ji Suk Jin
  3. Park Myung Soo
  4. Jun Hyun Moo
  5. Kim Jong Kook
  6. Shin Dong Yup
  7. HaHa
  8. Seo Jang Hoon
  9. Heo Kyung Hwan
  10. Kim Sook
  11. Jung Joon Ha
  12. Kim Jong Min
  13. Kang Ho Dong
  14. Kim Gura
  15. Kim Dong Hyun
  16. Lee Soo Ji
  17. Joo Woo Jae
  18. Ahn Jung Hwan
  19. Kim Joon Ho
  20. Jang Do Yeon
  21. Kim Young Chul
  22. Lee Kyung Kyu
  23. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  24. Tak Jae Hoon
  25. Lee Young Ja
  26. Song Ji Hyo
  27. Yang Se Chan
  28. Lee Soo Geun
  29. Lee Sang Min
  30. Hong Jin Kyung

Watch Yoo Jae Suk, Ji Suk Jin, and Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Ahn Jung Hwan
HaHa
Heo Kyung Hwan
Hong Jin Kyung
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Suk Jin
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Joon Ha
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Sook
Kim Young Chul
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Sang Min
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Young Ja
Park Myung Soo
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Song Ji Hyo
Super Junior
Tak Jae Hoon
XPN
Yang Se Chan
Yoo Jae Suk

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read