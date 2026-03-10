ENHYPEN Shares Message For Fans Following Heeseung's Departure
In the wake of Heeseung’s departure from the group, ENHYPEN has shared a message for their fans.
On March 10, BELIFT LAB announced that Heeseung would be leaving the group and debuting as a solo artist. The agency also stated that ENHYPEN would be continuing their activities as a six-member group.
Later that night, ENHYPEN posted the following message on the members’ X (formerly Twitter) account:
I think ENGENE [ENHYPEN’s fandom] must have been very surprised after seeing today’s announcement.
The first thing we worried about was what ENGENE would think.
As ENHYPEN is a group that always exists for the sake of ENGENE, seeing ENGENE worry or struggle is more painful than anything else for us.
The time we’ve spent together up until now is so precious to us that it’s impossible to put into words.
That’s why we respect and support the choice made by Heeseung, who spent that time with us, along with his new start.
In order to ease ENGENE’s worries even a little, and in order to make every day a happy one for ENGENE, we, ENHYPEN, will continue to grow even more in the future.
In order to become an ENHYPEN that ENGENE, who always support us and cheer us on wherever they are, can always feel proud of, we will become stronger and never forget our gratitude at every moment.
We are always thankful, and we love you, ENGENE.